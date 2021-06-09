Battlefield 2042, the new video game in the saga, dispenses with an individual campaign.

This week, Electronic Arts and DICE have formally unveiled Battlefield 2042. We’ve learned a lot about its maps, characters, and ambitions, but among all that maelstrom of information is also the fact that it won’t have a individual campaign like those that have had many of their previous deliveries. On 3DGames We have had the opportunity to ask about it to the designer Nickole Li, who explains to us what this transition of modes is like.

“I think there are many ways to form a narrative,” he explains. “Definitely an individual campaign is one of the most popular, and the players know it […] What we want to do at DICE right now is lean back on our experience with multiplayer, because Battlefield is multiplayer first and foremostOnce you consider yourself trained, you go to multiplayer. “As an entry, very few players complete campaigns of this gaming profile, while the online features have continued to be enjoyed for years: today, it is very easy to find games in Battlefield 3 for PC, for example.

“We are creating an experience in which the player between more comfortably in multiplayer – we have partners controlled by AI– and at the same time, we also have a post-launch service that will allow us to advance the history of the world of [Battlefield 2042] so there will be opportunities for players to absorb the narrative of the game as we develop it, “he says.” Our approach does not have a solo campaign, but that does not mean that we are discarding the entire narrative. “

In Battlefield 2042, players who are not yet confident in their own abilities to play squad with other people more experienced in the action can manually create a bot squad in which they will learn at their own pace. On the other hand, games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 or more notably Fortnite and Destiny 2 have learned to forge stories without relying on guided single-player campaigns, so (we assume) that of this installment will also evolve hand in hand of your characters and upgrades.

The new from DICE will be available on October 22 on PC and consoles of the eighth and ninth generation. You can learn more about it in our Battlefield 2042 trailer.

