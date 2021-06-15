DICE has revealed new information about Battlefield 2042 and confirmed how bots work in the game.

In a post on EA’s website, DICE discussed the addition of AI soldiers to the series with Battlefield 2042.

Battlefield 2042 supports 128 players on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X, while PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game support 64 players. As Eurogamer reported last week, Battlefield 2042 does not have a campaign.

“As a multiplayer-only experience, it’s important for us to let you play Battlefield 2042 when and how you want,” DICE said.

So, in multiplayer, AI soldiers are used for server-filling capabilities, “ensuring your matches remain full, no matter your location.”

Co-op lets you play together with friends against AI soldiers.

And solo lets you play alone against AI soldiers, which suggests you can face off against 127 bots.

Traditional series’ modes Conquest and Breakthrough return under the All-Out Warfare banner, with a new squad-based mode called Hazard Zone, which is not a battle royale, due for more exposure further down the line.

There is also a third as-yet-undisclosed mode being made by DICE LA that’s due to be shown off for the first time at next month’s EA Play event.

DICE and EA just held a Battlefield briefing on YouTube, which you can watch below. In it community manager Adam Freeman speaks to DICE general manager Oskar Gabrielson, and Battlefield 2042 design director Daniel Berlin on all the above.