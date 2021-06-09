You can now pre-order the new war shooter from EA and DICE on consoles and compatible.

Following the formal announcement of Battlefield 2042, Electronic Arts has opened the reserves of the military shooter by incentivizing users with a few days of early access for the open beta. So, stores welcome the video game: of course, each console has its own, but you may be surprised to see that the older PC platforms they will also have him in their catalog.

We are talking about Origin, which is taken for granted because it is the official EA platform; but also of Steam and Epic Games Store. For a few years, the Californian publisher has been quite secretive with its IPs, making them exclusive to its compatible application. A trend that has changed recently: last year, Battlefield games arrived on Steam along with other titles so far closed on Origin. Similarly, Star Warts: Squadrons was coming to EGS and Steam at the same time.

Looking at what we’ve seen, it seems safe to assume that other EA games – such as BioWare’s upcoming Dragon Age and Mass Effect – will also follow suit, although that’s something we’ll see over time. In any case, both Steam and Epic Games are benefiting from the third party approach: Microsoft has been launching its games on the Valve platform for some time (Halo Infinite, for example, will be there from day one) while Days Gone, until now exclusive to PS4, arrived on PC in May through both stores.

Battlefield 2042 will be available from October 22 on PC and consoles of the eighth and ninth generation. You can be sure that the computer version will make you sign in to Origin to play regardless of where you buy it. We have learned a lot about the game this week, but stay tuned for the gameplay that we will see on June 13 at the Microsoft conference for E3 2021.

More on: Battlefield 2042 and EA.