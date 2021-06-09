Today, June 9 has been the day chosen by Electronic Arts and DICE for show the next installment in the award-winning Battlefield franchise. But a few hours before announcement still scheduled for 4:00 p.m. (Spanish time), it seems that EA and DICE have lost their finger, and Battlefield 2042 is leaked in full, with release date, images and many details.
Today’s announcement was planned to be the first time we could see this Battlefield 2042 in full., but thanks to leaks, we already we can get an idea of what the new franchise title will be like. This Battlefield leaves back the classic settings that had Battlefield 1 and V, to place oneself in the not-so-distant future, where the United States and Russia are on the brink of war. It has also been known that launch, This installment will have 7 maps, very different in terms of locations, to make each game feel totally different from the previous one. This, together with the 128 players that are supposed to be in the same game, and the huge number of vehicles that we would have at our disposal, can make this Battlefield the most frenetic.
To finish in style, Battlefield 2042 will arrive alongside a Battle Pass. They will also make an appearance the new “Specialists”, thus replacing the assault classes, engineer, etc. that was in previous deliveries. Battlefield 2042 would hit the market on October 15, along with three different editions (Standard, Gold, Ultimate), and if you can’t stand the urge to wait, there’s no need to worry, since it has been leaked that there will be an open beta before launch.
