June 13, 2021CommentRecent

EA and DICE share a first and detailed gameplay trailer for Battlefield 2042, where those responsible reveal some of the strengths of the video game, such as a multiplayer shooter with games for 128 players capable of offering an unprecedented scale in immense environments throughout the world. world. Battlefield 2042 will hit stores October 22 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, and Xbox One.