June 14, 20210 commentsRecent

A multiplayer sandbox of military action. In DICE they know how to condense very well what is the true essence of Battlefield: it is not its graphics, it is not the historical context of its battles nor the handling of its weapons, but rather that amalgam of physics, vehicles and tools that players can use in imaginative ways. We tell you what Battlefield 2042 is like after seeing it during E3.