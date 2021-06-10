“For us it is purely a multiplayer game,” says EA DICE.

All creative work is always politically charged, to a lesser or greater extent. With Battlefield 2042, a modern military shooter set in a near future where the climate crisis wreaks havoc, where Russia and the USA face each other in a new World War, and the refugees of the catastrophe are recruited to fight, people might think that EA DICE is trying to make some kind of social comment with their universe. Through its setting, of course, since it will not have a single player campaign. Well, the Swedish study denies that Battlefield 2042 has a political message. Their setting exists solely for playable reasons, they claim In an interview for IGN.

“Battlefield 2042 is about people who have lost their country,” begins IGN’s question. “We talk about citizens who have been displaced for climate change and for war. Do you have a certain sensitivity for these kinds of problems? Is there some kind of social comment what are you trying to do? Or is this purely a simple multiplayer game? “. To this, the design director, Daniel Berlin, answered the following: “Definitely, for us it is purely a multiplayer game“.

We wanted to offer more show […] It’s for gameplay reasonsDaniel Berlin“The reasons why we chose this route it’s because we could devise a narrative within their world that could be shown through the eyes of the Homeless, “that is, the term used in the game universe for refugees recruited as soldiers.”We wanted to offer more show, more massive events occur. This setting fits perfectly. It fits that scale, and it gives us reason to travel the whole world […] It’s for gameplay reasons“.

In other words, climate change and a Third World War are just elements that allow them to show muscle in games multiplayer of this installment, which promises to offer destruction on an unprecedented scale. That does not mean that these issues have an inherent political charge, so we will have to see how they are treated in its setting. Battlefield 2042 will be available on October 22 on PS5, Xbox Series and PC, as well as on PS4 and Xbox One. If you want to know more information about the future of the saga, without campaign and without battle royale, here is our advance of Battlefield 2042 .

More on: Battlefield 2042, Battlefield, Politics and Video Games and DICE.