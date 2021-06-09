EA just formally announced Battlefield 2042, a game with a futuristic setting that will generate a lot of controversy because it is only a multiplayer. The collective thinking towards these proposals tends to judge in a negative way, as if a title with competitive aspects was really only intended for a nucleus of players that was easy to reach.

However, committing to multiplayer is not easy at all, especially since you have to offer an important, solid, entertaining and to some degree alienating quality of game. Yes, Battlefield 2042 seems like a very high risk, but how high? Where is it going?

Next, we are going to talk about what the skeleton of Battlefield 2042 and everything you need to know regarding this recent announcement presented by the people of HE SAYS.

Development, multiplayer and a bit of history

Rest assured that Battlefield 2042 will look great on PC and the next generation of consoles because it was developed by the latest version of Frostbyte, the DICE graphics engine. To that he adds that these editions of the game will have the possibility of supporting a multiplayer of 128 players at the same time.

Battlefield 2042 also enhances the action with the inclusion of real-time events that add a new dimension to the battlefield and combat tactics. All new weapons, vehicles and gadgets give players the freedom to be strategic and create amazing moments – in other words, there is the opportunity to be creative in the most difficult moments.

As we already mentioned it to you, Battlefield 2042 stands in the year 2042, which is not as far away as you might imagine. Here is a scenario in which the most basic resources are scarce for man to survive on Earth, a detail that caused several governments to fall and a world-scale refugee crisis arose.

Now, this spawned a flagless population called No-Pats that is only looking for one nation. Among them are families, farmers, engineers and, of course, soldiers. They enter the conflict between the United States and Russia and hence the precept of the new game in the series.

The key points and size of Battlefield 2042

As we mentioned in a previous article, Battlefield 2042 has three features in its multiplayer section that you should not lose sight of:

All-Out Warfare, which is the new version of Conquest Y Breakthrough and they feature the largest maps in franchise history. Then comes Hazard Zone, a squad game that could be considered a modern take on the multiplayer that the team of HE SAYS.

Third, there is a feature that is not yet announced – we are not too far from this information – but it will be a new experience that Battlefield fans are going to enjoy.

From what was possible to appreciate, Battlefield 2042 will offer really large stages, enough to be able to host such a number of players at the same time. This will provide a sandbox-like experience in which players can bring out their most creative side.

In All-Out Warfare we will have the following maps:

Kaleidoscope: Here forces will clash to control a quantum information center after an attack threatens the global network. The site will be in Songdo, South Korea.

Manifest: Players will find the island of Brani in Singapore a strategic point because global exchanges are at their worst. This is a key location for North Americans.

Orbital: Located in Kourou, French Guinea we have a battle over the launch of a space rocket that turns a race against the clock.

Discarded: Each faction will try to keep nuclear items in Alang, India.

RenewalSet in the Eastern Desert in Egypt, players will battle for cutting edge technology dedicated to agriculture.

Hourglass: Downtown in Doha, Qatar is in the middle of a war.

Breakaway: Antarctica becomes a stage in Batlefield 2042 thanks to the fact that there are problems due to gas and oil and the soldiers will have to face in the worst possible place for this resource.

Battlefield 2042 Specialists

Specialists are a key part of the franchise of Battlefield 2042 and we will have at least 10 types of which we are going to present you 4. As usual, you will be able to completely customize the loadout that accompanies the player.

These are the Battlefield 2042 specialists:

‘Casper’ Van Daele Wikus: He is from South Africa, his class is Recon and his specialty is handling drones. His ability is a motion sensor.

He is from South Africa, his class is Recon and his specialty is handling drones. His ability is a motion sensor. Webster MacKay Originally from Canada, his class is Assault, his specialty is grappling hook and his skill is the ‘Nimble’.

Originally from Canada, his class is Assault, his specialty is grappling hook and his skill is the ‘Nimble’. Maria Falck: From Germany, she is support, her specialty is the S21 Syrette pistol and her skill is being a combat surgeon.

From Germany, she is support, her specialty is the S21 Syrette pistol and her skill is being a combat surgeon. Pyotr ‘Boris’ Guskovsky: From Russia, he is an engineer and his specialty is the SG-36 Sentry weapon, as well as being a Sentry Operator.

Vehicles, Weapons, Live Service, and What’s Coming in the Immediate Future

Battlefield 2042 It wouldn’t be just another game in the franchise if it didn’t have vehicles to drive, but let’s get down to guns first. Players will be able to customize all their weapons in real time to make adjustments on the spot, a tactical scope, ammunition, and other details.

You will have a tablet to call vehicles, which will be very useful and the best thing, it can be at any time and place, which generates a very dynamic and interesting variable.

Battlefield It will also have its respective battle pass that will include free and premium content. This is because they want to keep the community playing together and in extraordinary ways. With each season the narrative section will be explored, as well as the world. The first year will have four seasons.

The first technical test will be carried out with a small group of players and will serve for the most precise details that are linked to stability. Those who make a reservation of the game, will be able to have access to the open beta.



