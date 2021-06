June 9, 2021CommentRecent

Spectacular first trailer for Battlefield 2042, EA and DICE’s new first-person shooter that marks the return to the franchise’s iconic total war, leading players to battle in a near future transformed by disorder, adapt and survive with the help of your squad and a cutting-edge arsenal on ever-changing battlefields. Battlefield 2042 will show gameplay, and will hit stores for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One this coming October 23.