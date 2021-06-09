The game from Electronic Arts and DICE will be one of the stars of EA Play Live 2021.

By Mario Gómez / Updated 9 June 2021, 17:55 220 reviews

Leaks and rumors aside, EA and DICE have officially announced the new installment of their successful series of military shooters this week. Is named Battlefield 2042, and as its name suggests, it is set in A near future. We will learn more about the story over the summer, but for now we settle for knowing that it will not follow a traditional narrative because it will not have a single player campaign: the Swedish team has fully committed to the online multiplayer section, and they want to take it to its full potential.

Defined as “the new generation of the Battlefield saga”, the game will magnify your action with battles for up to 128 players on the largest maps in its history, with a small condition: PS4 and Xbox One versions (and therefore, their respective revisions) will only accommodate 64 people per game and in reduced versions of each scenario. Along with this scale, the characteristic Frostbite graphics engine has been enhanced to give you a greater role for physics, something that is easily manifested with a tornado!

The game will feature the largest maps in its history and will accommodate up to 128 players per gameThe announcement trailer for BF 2042, which accompanies this news, is a true representation of the tribute that its leaders seek to pay to the community: a sandbox full of possibilities and madness. You may recognize on the fly the kinematic representation of the famous RendeZook by Stun_gravyFor example: one of the “only in Battlefield” moments that will be generously enhanced here. Thus, the tornado will be able to drag players and vehicles alike: an aggravation that does not understand sides.

On this occasion, in addition, the players will be able to take the role of specialistsCustomizable, soldiers with their own modeling, name, and story – think playable heroes from Star Wars: Battlefront 2, for example – who differ from standard units in that they have a passive ability of their own and a unique artifact as well. For now, four specialists (one from each class) have been revealed: Wikus “Casper” Van Daele, a reconnaissance that has its own drone and senses nearby enemies on radar; Webster Mackay, an assault that moves faster and has a hook to get around; Maria Falck, a doctor who revives her allies with 100% health even with a ranged pistol; and Pyotr “Boris” Guskovsky, an engineer with an automatic turret that improves when close.

Output will be ten characters like these in total, although the plan of post launch support The game will expand the repertoire with one more specialist for each of the four content seasons planned for Year 1. During that period, we will also see new maps, content and a constantly evolving narrative, in the Fortnite style. Following the model of that one, it will also have a premium battle pass and a free one; only that you will not need to go through the box to get the contents that affect the gameplay, only aesthetic!

To unite all these ambitions, DICE has structured Battlefield 2042 in three big blocks of multiplayer experiences: All-Out Warfare, which encompasses the classic Conquest and Breakthrough modes plus two others that are still shrouded in mystery: Hazard Zone, focused on squads —but it won’t be a battle royale— and a third block whose Name has not been announced yet but it will be “a love letter to veterans of the franchise”.

Battlefield 2042 will be available on PC, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5 and its predecessors starting next October 22. Until then, there is plenty of room to see the game in action properly. As we approach E3 2021, it is worth remembering that we will see the first gameplay trailer on June 13 during the Microsoft conference. Electronic Arts will follow its own program called EA Play Live 2021 that will be broadcast on July 22. In it, we can learn more about what the modalities that have not been revealed yet await us.

In 3DJuegos we have already had the opportunity to see the game in action and talk with its authors: we tell you all our discoveries in our advance of Battlefield 2042.

More on: Battlefield 2042, Battlefield (2021), Battlefield, EA and DICE.