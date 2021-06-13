D.he sun has a problem, or rather almost everyone who has a solar system, with it. Because as pleasant as it is when it slams hard on the roof again, the timing is so inconvenient. The sun reaches its peak and thus that of electricity generation at noon. We and all our devices that need electricity tend to be in the early evening. So your own electricity is fed into the grid at lunchtime in order to buy some from the grid in the evening. This principle worked for a long time, but it is reaching its limits. Because the solar systems, with their 54 GWp across Germany, also increasingly overwhelm the large grid at lunchtime. And because it becomes expensive for their owners when the electricity price they have to pay is so much higher than the EEG remuneration they get for the electricity they generate.

The battery industry has been waiting for this moment for a long time. You can say it paid off. Half of all newly purchased solar systems now come into the house with a day storage tank. Anyone who already has a system should do a lot of retrofitting in the cellar when it comes to batteries. And with solar batteries it is sometimes worthwhile to let the mostly still efficient technology continue to run, even if the guaranteed remuneration is passé after 20 years. If the small storage facilities, which have an average capacity of 7 kWh, continue to work in a grid-friendly manner in the future, they could at least make a small contribution to keeping the electricity grid better balanced, even with variable producers.