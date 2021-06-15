THE semiconductors they have suddenly become one of the most sought-after goods globally. Not that it was a big news since micro components are now the basis of the most varied technologies, from telephony to automotive. Yet precisely this sector has had to deal with a sudden shortage, dictated by production delays and above all in supplying that inevitably reflected on the supply chain. The semiconductor industry has a heavy imbalance to the east, where China and Taiwan hold the production monopoly. This was also discussed during the last G7 meeting in Cornwall, where the United States pointed its finger at the Asian giant where the regime’s investments led to a very rapid technological advance, so much so as to gnaw market share precisely to the USA ( 37% to 12%).

Over the past 30 years China has been running at a completely different speed and if America can’t smile, neither can Europe. The American President Joe Biden has therefore underlined the need to network with the Old Continent to try to stem the “problem”. In addition to semiconductors, the question also extends to batteries and motors, in particular with reference to the materials and minerals needed for production. This is the case of neodymium, or lithium, used precisely for the accumulators of electric cars. An Achilles heel that ends up unbalancing the market, putting China in a privileged position (55% of the so-called rare earths are under its control). The need to change gear is all the more timely. The Cold War has long since ended but economic tensions between East and West have begun to intensify again.