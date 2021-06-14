Basketball International Basketball Federation leader set aside – Allegedly turned a blind eye to systematic exploitation

Fiba’s Malian leader Hamane Niang denies the allegations, but will step down during his investigations.

International head of the Fiba basketball association Hamane Niang leave office at least for the time being. Underlying are revelations that female players in the Mali basketball organization have been exploited for years, says The New York Times (NOW). Fiba has said he is investigating the case.

Niang was elected to the leadership of the International Basketball Federation in 2019 after elevating poor Mali to one of the great powers of women’s basketball.

NOW has investigated allegations in which several Malian players have reported systematic sexual harassment and exploitation that would have occurred at least in the early 2000s. Most of the players have been minors.

Niang, 69, is not accused of involvement in the alleged abuses, but critics say he ignored the matter from 1999-2011, when he first served as president of the Mali Basketball Federation and then as the country’s sports minister.

Critics according to Niang, as the leader of the international federation, has left female players vulnerable to exploitation in their home country.

According to Fiba, Niang strongly denies the allegations, but resigns from the position of head of the organization for the duration of the investigations.