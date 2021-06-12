Baseball Camilla and Charlotta Höglund speak Swedish as their mother tongue, which may surprise opponents

”En you can speak Swedish at home because my Swedish is so bad, ”laughs Sipoo, a resident of Kalkkiranta Kaisa Höglund, 51.

Kaisa’s daughters have a hobby Camilla Höglund, 22, and Charlotta Höglund, 16, on the other hand, are unable to speak their mother tongue, or actually their mother tongue, Swedish.

A new conquest was made in the Superpesis on Wednesday, when two Swedish-speaking players played the women’s main series in the away team on Mynämäki field.

Camilla Höglund was one of the key players in the Roihuttari club in Helsinki last autumn, when the club moved up to the main series.

Charlotta Höglund, on the other hand, celebrated the rise as the team’s joker, but the player, who is just going to high school, has already grabbed the team’s outdoor playground from the team.

“Neither language is perfect for me, but I would say my Finnish is a bit stronger than my Swedish. The new players on our team have said that Charlota’s speech will be heard by his bilingualism, ”says Camilla Höglund, who is studying to be a physiotherapist at the Swedish-language polytechnic in Arabianranta, Helsinki.

Höglundien there has been enough momentum and dangerous situations in the family.

Big sister studying in Vaasa Catharina, 24, is an athlete on the amateur side, but Casper, 18, and Christoffer, 14, may also find a more serious sports career. Casper is studying at Vöyri’s Norrvalli Ostrobothnia Swedish-language sports high school.

“None of us have attended school for a day or studied in a Finnish-language educational institution. Camilla found me brave because I applied to Mäkelänrinne Sports High School in Helsinki for the autumn, ”says Charlotta Höglund, who wrote an average of 9.66 in the ninth grade.

A Kerava resident from his teammates is studying on the hillside Loviisa Laulainen. The school also has a Tuusula resident Ella Reiman, who was the cop of the ascending team.

Reiman moved to the Tampere team Manse PP fighting for the championship. At the same time, a place opened up for Charlotta Höglund as the Cop of the Roihuttari.

“ “Oh no! Brännare and framläsare, I would say! ”

Charlotta Höglund (left) plans to study at Mäkelänrinne Sports High School. On the right Camilla Höglund.

The father of the family from Tammisaari Kaj Höglund was a biathlete. Kaj and Kaisa met in Ylläs for sports in the early 1990s.

The family has a very diverse range of sports. Skiing, athletics, football and floorball have been on the program for many children.

“Also this spring, I received an invitation from my age group to the floorball national team camp, even though I didn’t play shit at all last season,” Charlotta Höglund smiles.

Girls the choice of species needless wonder. Kaisa, who comes from Marjaniemi, won several Finnish Championship medals in the Roihu team in the 1980s with her girl name Tuusjärvi.

“I played at least one league match every summer until 2019,” says Kaisa Höglund.

“Baseball is almost my whole life. I started playing at the age of ten, but we were already with my mother when I was younger on the edge of the field. We children speak Finnish to each other, but Swedish to my father. It may be because our mother was at home with us so much because of the maternity leave, ”Camilla Höglund ponders.

Camilla Höglund’s outdoor game role is a three-burner and front-runner. What are they in Swedish?

“Oh no! Brännare and framläsare, I would say! ”

What about the copper in Swedish?

“Help! I can’t answer even though we’ve had a few hours of exercise in the nests at school every year. However, the rules are somewhat applied. For example, the nest can be locked to prevent it from proceeding. When I’m hitting, everyone goes for some reason to catch the ball on the back court, ”Charlotta Höglund replies.

Roihuttaret is a real Uusimaa baseball team. Several players are from the landscapes of Roihuvuori, but in addition to Sipoo, there are also players living in Espoo, Vantaa, Järvenpää and Tuusula.

Problems related to the corona pandemic and the Roihuvuori field renovation have postponed the Roihuttari series opening. For the first home match, the team will have Lappeenranta’s Nest Ysit as their opponent on Sunday.

The Höglunds could have one trump card with each other if they have hit numbers one and two on their sleeves at the start of the season.

“We’ve talked about being able to yell at each other in Swedish. The opponent might not understand, ”says Camilla Höglund.

Charlotta Höglund practiced on the Roihuvuori baseball field.

Women’s Superpesis match Helsinki Roihuttaret – Lappeenranta’s Nest Nest 9 will take place on Sunday 13.6. at 4 pm at Roihuvuori field. The match can be watched on the Ruutu + live stream service. Helsingin Sanomat and Nelonen Ruutu belong to the same Sanoma Group.