Schedule: What time to see Barcelona – Real Madrid?

Barça and Real Madrid will meet this Tuesday, June 15 in this 2nd match of the final of the Endesa League 2020/21. The meeting will begin at 22:00 hours and it will be played in the Palau Blaugrana in Barcelona (Spain).

Television: How to watch Barcelona – Real Madrid on TV and online?

Movistar + will broadcast Barcelona vs Real Madrid live with the narration of their regular communicators: David Carnicero, Amaya Valdemoro, Sitapha Savané, Lucio Angulo, Antonio Lamolda, Fran Fermoso … You can continue live the meeting, which begins at 22:00 hours, via #Come on (dial 8).

Barcelona – Real Madrid, live online at AS.com

In AS you can also follow Barcelona vs Real Madrid. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the images most shocking of the meeting and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle nothing more to conclude.