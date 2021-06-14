The debate seems to be more than settled and it is that everything indicates that Barça already has its hiring closed. Or at least it should. We already know the showcase function that international tournaments have, that is, a huge performance by Memphis Depay could cause the demands of the player to increase even more since there would be a proportional increase in the offers of different clubs throughout the world.
Knowing Joan Laporta, and after the error of the Barça store when starting to market the player’s shirts, we are almost sure that the signing is more than closed. In case it comes we would be talking about a luxury reinforcement for a forward that needs a reference like the Dutch.
It is true that it is not a nine to go to uncheck or hold the ball, if not that he likes to play facing goal, face with his amazing ease for dribbling and define as only he knows how.
The arrival of Memphis would mean the inevitable beginning of the domino effect that would end with a couple of team outings. It seems that Trincao will go out on loan and, despite his incredible level shown this season, Ousmane Dembélé has ballots to leave Can Barça. Starting from the idea that Messi and Ansu Fati are non-transferable, the Frenchman is the only one who would allow the culé team to make money.
The former Olympique Lyonnais Dutch forward completed more dribbles yesterday in the first half hour of play against Ukraine than any other player at the European Championship in ninety minutes. These figures perfectly explain what Depay is capable of when it receives spaces.
It seems that Leo Messi himself has ensured that the arrival of a player of that size would serve to convince him about his permanence in the club. While Ansu advances in his recovery process, a forward formed by Griezmann, Messi and Depay does not look bad at all.
We will see what happens these days, but although the signing is already closed, it does not seem that the club intends to make it official until the player is eliminated from the Euro.
