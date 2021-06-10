In recent weeks rumors have been unleashed after a meeting of Barcelona officials with Gundogan’s agents was leaked. The Catalan club’s interest in the midfielder is not new. In 2018 he was very close to getting him signed. However, this new Barcelona poll by Gundogan. The meeting of the agents at the Camp Nou will not modify the roadmap that Manchester City has drawn up with the German player of Turkish origin.

Ilkay Gundogan looks to the future and Barcelona could be a way out. The German is one of the best in City and Barça is moving for him as the Euro begins. However, according to Manchester Evening News, the City does not consider the renewal, at the moment, of Gundogan. Despite the pressure that the interest of Barcelona may exert, City does not plan to open talks to improve a commitment that ends in 2023. If Barcelona want Gundogan, they will have to negotiate with City, which understands that the player is pressing. Gundogan knows that for Guardiola he is a vital piece.

Comparison between Gundogan, De Jong and Busquets in the last season.

https://es.besoccer.com



City gave top priority to the renewal of De Bruyne. The Belgian is considered a basic piece. So extensions like Sterling or Gundogan will be valued later. That does not mean that the German and players like Bernardo Silva, Mahrez or Laporte have a very important value for Guardiola. Above all there are rumors of transfers and the City does not want to bow to them. Their players are desirable, they know it, but also that it is not easy to get them out of the club with a contract in force. Gundogan has a market value of 40 million euros, according to Transfermarkt.