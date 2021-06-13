Negotiations for Memphis Depay are at their peak. The Dutchman seems to be convinced when it comes to playing for Barça, and the economic proposal of the culé team is beginning to please him.
In the midst of all the commotion that his possible arrival at the club has generated, the official store of the team began, by mistake, to sell shirts with his name. After a few minutes they removed the product from the web.
Everything indicates that it is a mistake, but some fans have begun to predict the possibility that the signing is closed. Perhaps there is already an agreement but they are waiting, both parties, for the Netherlands’ path to end in the European Championship to make it official.
The player would arrive to reinforce a forward that if something has been characterized this season has been by the absence of a reference in which to set the attacks. Braithwaite did not measure up, Ansu Fati was injured at the first change and Griezmann, despite his great year, is not a footballer designed to play as a pure nine.
The arrival of Kun Agüero and the more than possible hiring of Depay force the Culé entity to sell at least one player who occupies one of those positions. Everything indicates that the announcement of the signing of the Dutchman will directly result in the sale of Braithwaite and the transfer of Francisco Trincao.
In short, we can classify the act of selling Depay shirts in the official Barça store as a “premonitory error”.
