Barça presented yesterday what will be its kit for next season. The shirt has not been received with much affection by the average fan, but there are many Catalans who have been convinced, not so much with its design, but with the meaning it involves.
That meaning is none other than representing the Barça shield on the shirt itself. It can be perfectly seen that the stripes and crosses that make up the new culé kit are a clear incarnation of the shield itself that has been embroidering on the chests of the stars that step on Can Barça for so many years.
During the presentation ceremony, President Joan Laporta wanted to give his opinion on the shirt: “I like the shirt a lot, and I wanted to thank all the people who have worked with the people of Nike in this effort that takes place every year. so that the culés can put on a shirt that gives pleasure. Thanks to all the workers of the Club who work so that every time we are better ”.
On what the kit itself means, he clarified the following: “The shirt is inspired by the shield and also that we are more than a Club, and everything that makes us one. I am looking forward to all the Barça fans putting on the shirt when they come here at the Camp Nou, at the Johan or at the Palau blaugrana, where tonight we have an important appointment, I also wish that the fans from all over the world put on this shirt and know the meaning and what it represents ”.
A shirt of doubtful aesthetic beauty but with a deep-rooted meaning to the club. More than a club.
