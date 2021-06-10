Barcelona has started working on next season and, according to Donatas Urbonas, the azulgrana team already has its next giant in the spotlight for the area: Sertac Sanli. The Turkish center (2.12 meters and 29 years) has been in negotiations with the Catalan team, which has been searching and capturing a big man since last summer, when he did not renew Ante Tomic.

Since the departure of the Croatian pivot, who signed with Joventut for two seasons, Barça has knocked on different doors: Nikola Milutinov, Jan Vesely, Ante Zizic, Jock Landale … a sum and continues of names that never came to fruition and that left the Catalans with Brandon Davies and Artem Pustovyi as the only ones fives cigars until the arrival of Pau Gasol in February.

Equipment option

The signing of Sanli would have a very big obstacle: Anadolu Efes, his team, retain an option to continue one more season. In fact, the general manager of the club, Alper Yılmaz, said that his intention was to use that clause that would bind them until 2022, according to Eurohoops.

The center has grown significantly during this season. He has averaged 7.4 points and 1.8 rebounds for a 6.7 PIR in the regular phase of the Euroleague. And he had an overwhelming start to the quarterfinals against Real Madrid: 16 goals and 8 sacks for a PIR of 19. In the Final Four, was one of the most outstanding of the European champion with 19 points in the semifinals against CSKA Moscow and 12 in the final against Barça.