For Barbara d’Urso, in reality, the holidays have not yet begun. Despite this, however, the presenter, who loves to keep fit, continues to train early in the morning, also paying close attention to nutrition: what is her routine to always be at the top even at 64?

According to what he publishes Barbara d’urso on his profile Instagram it seems clear that for her the holidays have not yet started: apart from a few days off immediately after the end of her broadcasts, the presenter is going daily to the studios of Cologno Monzese to work.

The projects that we are in the pipeline for are not yet known Barbara d’urso but one thing is certain: she never stops. This lifestyle is not only valid for what concerns the work, but also for the fitness: we know that the presenter loves to always be at the top and rarely allows herself to be offended.

The morning Barbara d’urso gets up very early: at 7:00 am, beyond the work commitments, the presenter is already standing ready to say good morning to her Instagram followers and ready to start her work out of the day.

Barbara d’Urso: training to keep fit

There conductor alternates different types of training, depending on the time of year: he often loves going for a run in the parks of Milan, or dedicating himself to the box together with personal trainer. In this early summer, however, Barbara d’urso decided to train by dancing, as can be seen from her Instagram stories, where she showed off her dance, ready to be worn.

For the d’Urso dancing is both fun and a pleasant way to keep fit: as usual, however, the right physical activity must also be accompanied by a power supply balanced. And so, the presenter showed one protein bar completely vegetal: “My cells will thank me in a little while!”, he joked to his followers.

One healthy lifestyle that the conductor she got married completely to try to keep herself in great shape even at 64!