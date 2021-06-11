It was called Karl K. Probst. He was born in Virginia in 1883 and obtained his engineering degree in 1906 from Ohio University in Columbus. This diploma opens the doors of Ford, Chalmers, Peerless, or Reo, among other firms, as a consultant. He is an elegant man while being discreet, and an excellent professional.

Karl Probst, the father of the Jeep

In 1940 Karl Probst is 57 years old. The United States is waiting. The word war resonates around the world again. The almighty Hitler Germany together with Stalin’s no less powerful Soviet Russia, a few months ago – we are talking about September 1939 – have divided Poland as good ‘friends’. In reaction, France declares war on Germany and tries, in vain, to launch an offensive against Reich forces in the Saarland, but has to retreat to its original positions. Nothing has finished, rather it is the beginning. In May 1940, the Allied forces (British, French and Belgian) are evacuated on the beach of Dunkirk, and in June 1940 the boots of the Wermatch soldiers resound on the Champs Elysees, drowning out the sound of the heels of the ‘ Parisian belles filles’.

The United States supplies material to the allies, but remains neutral as voted by Congress in 1935. No one doubts that maintaining this position for a long time is unsustainable, and the war machine is put into operation. For the first time in peacetime, compulsory military service is established and the army is modernized.

The link engine



During World War I (1914-18), military motorcycles had played an important role. Light, reliable, they replaced the horse when carrying mail or orders between the general staffs and the battle fronts. This role of the motorcycle is to be expanded twenty years later. It takes a compact, versatile vehicle, as defined by the Ordnance Military Department, which includes representatives from the infantry, cavalry and the Quartermaster Corps (QMC). A list of requirements is drawn up for ‘a light reconnaissance and liaison vehicle’, which must be agile, (less than two meters of wheelbase), light (545 kilos) and with the ability to move on any terrain leading to three soldiers and 275 kilos of material, hence its code name ‘1/4-ton’. And it has to be easy to manufacture and easy to maintain.

Testing with the Ford GPW

On July 11, 1940, the QMC launched a call for a tender offer to 135 companies and gave them a period of only 10 days to present their proposal. Then, a first prototype has to be operational in 49 days. The conditions are very complicated and when the deadline closes, only American Bantam Car Company has responded.

Bantam is a firm on the brink of disappearance. In 1935 it had succeeded American Austin, a subsidiary of the American firm of the English brand, which five years earlier had settled in Pennsylvania with the aim of mounting the popular British Austin 7. That little car that had succeeded in its home country, in the United States, was a failure. Thus in 1940, American Bantam decided to cut production of the Austin and looked for a way out to avoid closure. Already, in 1938, the Bantam Co. had loaned to the Army General Staff, three Austin modified for use as light liaison vehicles. The tests had not been fully satisfactory but the idea had been liked. And it is the military who call in June 1940, Charles Payne, head of military affairs at Bantam, for the meeting from which the conditions that the future vehicle must have will emerge.

An idea and eleven days



Karl K. Probst, on behalf of Bantam, works over eleven days on the plans for the future vehicle. Day and night he draws, erases, redraws, outlines and ends up having a coherent, simple, practical and highly operational project. Many military men will want, after the fact, to defend the idea that it was a collective work. But it is unquestionable that the father of the child is Probst.

The military jury is convinced by the engineer plans that Bantam presents to them. On August 5 they are approved and $ 171,185 is delivered to the company to carry out the project. But there are still many obstacles to overcome. The next stage is to build a prototype in just seven weeks. External providers are used. The engine (1.8 liters of 45 CV) is of Continental, the trains of Studebaker, or the transmission of Warner.

The war of the prototypes



On September 21, two days before the deadline, this first prototype named BRC-60 is ready. And the tests begin in the military field of Hollabird, in Baltimore… before the eyes of technicians of Ford and Willys. The Bantam vehicle blueprints have even been given to Ford and Willys for them to study and then offer their own alternative. Military and political leaders believe that, at any given time, Bantam would not have the capacity to supply enough units. This decision has been discussed a lot and there are those who think that it was a not very clean way of taking over the Probst project, and therefore Bantam. In any case, it is unquestionable that it was a battle in offices and staffs.

Bantam Trials at Hollabird

Thus, on November 4, 1940, the first Willys prototype, dubbed the Quad, rolled at Hollabird. Willys has clearly copied the Bantam, although it contributes a key element in its favor: its Go-Devil 2.2 60 hp engine is superior to that of its rival. Ten days later Ford delivers its two Pygmy prototypes, a copy of the Willys.

The military likes the Quad, but the lighter BRC-60 meets their demands better. The three rivals are invited to refine their cars to later face more demanding tests.

Final decision



In March 1941 they are presented with evolved versions of their prototypes, actually very similar to each other. From there, firm orders start: Ford, 4,458 GPM units; Willis 1,555 from the MA; and Bantam 2605 of the BRC-40 that will be produced with the help of Checker, the manufacturer of the famous yellow taxis. On December 7, 1941, the United States entered the war. And orders skyrocket: between 1942 and 1945, 335,531 Willys MB and 277,896 Ford GPW were produced.

And Bantam? For the brand in whose bosom the vehicle symbol of the allied victory was born, has lost the industrial battle, and will have to be content with a manufacture of trailers for the army.

Name



Bantam BRC-40, Willys MA, Ford GPM … and Jeep? Many are the hypotheses regarding the adoption of this term, its meaning. In some cases it has been said that it is a term used by Middle West growers to name a type of tractor. For others it would come from the initials ‘GP’ corresponding to ‘General Purpose’ or vehicle for all kinds of uses. And this without forgetting those who see the origin of this denomination in the mysterious animal that has accompanied Popeye since 1936 …