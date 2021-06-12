Drivers and road users have complained that some people do not ride bicycles in a safe way, as they go against the direction of traffic in the streets where they are allowed to cycle, and some do not adhere to the four basic conditions set by the law to be able to ride bicycles in the emirate, as well as the text of the regulations applied by the authority Roads and Transport in Dubai prohibits the use of bicycles within metro stations and pedestrian bridges, and allows only towing bicycles within pedestrian bridges and carrying folding bicycles within metro cars.

Executive Council Resolution No. 10 of 2015 regulating the use of bicycles in the Emirate of Dubai set four basic conditions for the use of bicycles, which included the obligation to ride the bicycle in the lanes designated for it, if any, and not to drive it on the road whose speed exceeds 60 km / h. Not to drive it on the tracks designated for walking and running in the emirate, in addition to the obligation to drive it in a safe manner, to be careful, and to avoid any actions that may cause a danger to the life and safety of its driver or other road users.

Today, June 3 is World Bicycle Day, and the United Nations has designated April 3, 2018, as the official United Nations International Awareness Day on the multiple social benefits of using a bicycle for transportation and leisure purposes, in order to recognize and remind the importance of bicycles and their versatility. The bicycle is a simple, affordable, clean and environmentally friendly sustainable mode of transportation, provided it is used in accordance with safety and security rules.

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, through its digital platforms, renewed its call for cyclists to adhere to and abide by the most important safety guidelines, foremost of which is the necessity of riding the bicycle in the lanes designated for it, and getting off the bicycle while crossing the pedestrian crossings.

Safety instructions that must be adhered to when driving bicycles include that no person under the age of 12 should ride a bicycle on the road or bicycle path unless accompanied by a person of at least 18 years of age, and cyclists must always walk in the direction of traffic and not Reverse and stick to the specified bike path.

As for the permitted speed for cycling, the authority confirmed that the speed limit on bicycle paths is as follows:

– Routes within urban areas within the city: 20 km/h, including lanes shared with pedestrians.

– Amateur bike paths: 30 km/h (Meydan, Al Warqa’, Nad Al Sheba).

– Training tracks on the outdoor tracks: no speed limit, with riders complying with safety instructions and conditions (Seih Al Salam, Al Qudra).

Flexible mobility zones: 30 km/h, in three zones: Al Qusais, Al Karama, Al Mankhool, and lanes shared with vehicles.



