Baltic Sea Agricultural water protection at a turning point – In Finland, big actions are crucial for the future of water

“Once the phosphorus limits are introduced into legislation, there is the possibility of a fair system that would not allow free riders,” says Syke’s researcher.

Agriculture water protection is at a turning point, says a specialist researcher in environmental policy Helena Valve From the Finnish Environment Institute (Syke).

The major national measures to regulate the phosphorus load in agriculture will be decisive. Cutting it will play a key role in curbing eutrophication in both the Baltic Sea and inland waters.

The EU’s new rural development program is moving away from fertilization limits that have been a condition of environmental compensation and have been in place for years.

According to Valve, fertilization limits have been one of the factors that have reduced the amount of phosphorus fertilization in the fields. They often play a crucial role in the use of animal manure.

The removal of fertilization limits, on the other hand, will make it possible to increase phosphorus fertilization in fields, including those areas where phosphorus is already abundant.

“A lot depends on how fertilization limits are included in the replacement legislation,” Valve says.

“ The Baltic Sea has been left behind in negotiations that have focused on climate issues.

EU agricultural policy is being reformed to be more climate- and environment-friendly. In the ongoing negotiations, Finland is seeking flexibility between different forms of support.

Read more: “Hope turned into disappointment” – Tight negotiations on EU agriculture failed

In future, in any case, part of the support will have to be channeled into clearly identifiable climate and environmental measures, such as increasing vegetation cover and crop rotation, carbon sequestration or organic farming.

Baltic Sea has been left behind in negotiations that have focused primarily on climate issues.

According to Syken Valve, fertilization limits are important not only for water and marine protection, but also for the development of the circular economy.

When manure may be applied only to the extent necessary for the plants, the use of surplus manure must be found or its generation reduced. One possibility is to step up support for manure processing so that manure nutrients and organic matter can be utilized where there is a shortage. At the same time, the energy content of the manure can be recovered.

“There may be so much manure in a demarcated area that it cannot be used sensibly there or transported away from the farm. When the fertilization limits are removed, the pressure for over-fertilization increases in areas where a lot of manure is produced, ”Valve says.

Archipelago Sea National Park. The situation of phosphorus loading in the Baltic Sea is difficult, especially in the Archipelago Sea.

Agriculture phosphorus run-off and its reduction are key for both the Baltic Sea and inland waters.

Agriculture accounts for almost 70 per cent of Finland’s anthropogenic load of phosphorus in the Baltic Sea. The situation is difficult, especially in the Archipelago Sea.

Read more: Finland’s coastal waters are in poor condition, badly eutrophic in the Archipelago Sea

Although fertilization rates have declined, as a result of decades of over-fertilization, fields still contain phosphorus in many places beyond the need of plants.

At the turning point According to Valve, a lot depends on what kind of replacement legislation is created and what kind of information practices are built to support supervision.

Reform of fertilizer legislation is about to begin in the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry (MMM). A regulation will be introduced under the Fertilizers Act to include limits on phosphorus fertilization, says the consulting official Titta Berlin.

“Phosphorus limits are not being phased out, but will be transposed into legislation for all farmers,” Berlin says.

Instead, the environmental compensation scheme is voluntary. It is not profitable for all farms, and poultry farms, for example, have opted out.

According to Berlin, the regulation containing crop-specific fertilization limits is due to enter into force in 2023, when the current environmental support period ends.

According to Valve, the advantage of statutory limits is also that they apply to all farmers and not only those covered by environmental compensation.

“Once the phosphorus limits are introduced into legislation, there is the possibility of a fair system that would not allow free riders. However, most farmers fertilize their fields properly, ”Valve says.

“At its best, reformed legislation would be an improvement on the current one.”

Read more: The Baltic Sea is worth saving, but it is impossible to protect the sea if it is not known what ends up there and where

Read more: We want the Archipelago Sea in poor condition by reducing runoff, nutrient recovery and fishing

Read more: Why is the Baltic Sea blooming?