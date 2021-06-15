Peru’s electoral authority ended today the scrutiny of the June 6 ballot, in which left-wing unionist Pedro Castillo it was imposed on the right-wing populist Keiko Fujimori, although other procedures were still missing for him to be proclaimed president-elect.

Castillo surpassed Fujimori for just over 44,000 votes among more than 17.6 million valid votes (50.125% to 49.875%), as published by the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) on its website.

However, for Castillo to be proclaimed president-elect, the National Elections Jury (JNE) still had to resolve requests to annul the vote at hundreds of tables, made by the two candidates due to alleged irregularities in the preparation of the respective minutes.

Castillo rejected requests to annul the presidential elections for an alleged fraud denounced without evidence by his political opponents who support Fujimori, who seeks to nullify thousands of votes.

It follows “calling to want to lie down a choice, but on our part there will not be, ” Castillo said during a statement to the international press. The candidate greeted those who defend the vote in favor of his candidacy, which, he said, represents “those populations that have never had a voice.”

The minimal difference with which Castillo surpasses Fujimori has caused politicians favorable to the candidate call to annul the elections in which for the first time a teacher from the Andes would come to power.

The maneuvers

The day before Jorge Montoya, a retired military man from a right-wing party that supports Fujimori and one of the most voted to the unicameral Parliament, said on his Twitter account that the “most prudent” solution to the tight elections will be “to cancel and call new elections … to avoid the possible ungovernability that is coming.”

Montoya added that the Peruvian electoral system “has been violated inside and outside, since does not provide confidence ” and that the president of the Electoral Tribunal and the head of the office that counts the votes should “resign their positions and assume their responsibilities.”

According to the law, Elections are only annulled when blank and invalid votes exceed 66% of valid votes or if elections are annulled in areas that represent at least 33% of voters. Both options have not occurred so experts believe that the request is “unfeasible.”

Fujimori extended the conclusion of the vote count for the June 6 elections after on Wednesday he requested the annulment of some 200,000 votes in favor of Castillo by “a table fraud ” supposedly carried out by the leftist party.

At the moment, Fujimori’s party has not presented any solid evidence to support its claim. The thousands of votes that the right wing seeks to annul come from remote areas and the country’s poor who voted overwhelmingly for the leftist.

Ronald Gamarra, a lawyer for Castillo’s team, told reporters that he recognizes the right to challenge the votes of Fujimori’s party, but “what cannot be done is abuse the right with the grim idea of ​​ignoring the rights of more than 200,000 citizens who, during the 200-year history of the republic, have been tried to deny those rights. ”

Interim President Francisco Sagasti said Tuesday that the electoral mission of the Organization of American States (OAS) informed him that the first presidential round and the June 6 ballot took place “no blemishes and no hassle.”

“We must not rush, less use totally inappropriate words as fraud, ” Sagasti said.

Whoever wins the elections will govern for five years from July 28.

Source: AP and AFP

PB