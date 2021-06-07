As in 2011 when the nationalist Ollanta Humala beat Keiko Fujimori, the Lima Stock Exchange opened this Monday with a strong drop while the dollar rose to a record price of 3.94 soles in the face of uncertainty about the count of the presidential ballot on Sunday that gives a slight advantage to the leftist Pedro Castillo.

The S & P / BVL Peru General Index, the most representative of the Lima stock market, it fell 7.22% towards noon. All the sectorial indexes fell, with the most pronounced falls in industrial (-11.75%) and construction (-11.04%).

The dollar rose to the record level of 3,945 soles in the interbank market, 2.27% more than on Friday, after the ballot that still does not yield a winner between the right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori and Castillo, after having counted more than 94.06% of the votes, but with the teacher from the left ahead of the count.

In exchange houses in the tourist district of Miraflores, US currency was sold for 3.95 soles, an all-time highobserved an AFP journalist.

The price of the dollar has been increasing in Peru due to political uncertainty since the days prior to the first round of elections on April 11, in which Castillo struck out among 18 presidential candidates.

The markets view Castillo’s proposals with distrust, who promotes giving him greater protagonism of the State in the economy, while Keiko promises to maintain the current neoliberal model promoted by her father, former president Alberto Fujimori, in the 1990s.

Vote to vote

The winner of the most polarized and divided elections in the recent history of Peru is decided vote by vote as predicted on Sunday night by the quick count of the pollster Ipsos, that pointed to 50.2% for Castillo and 49.8% for Fujimori.

In the absence of just over 7% of the remaining votes being counted, Castillo’s hopes are deposited in the rural vote and from the most distant parts of the country, while Fujimori relies on foreign votes to reverse the trend.

In the last hours, the counting trend is favorable to Castillo, who has cut a disadvantage of almost 6 points that he had in the first official report of results, offered at midnight with 42% of the votes, the majority coming from centers. urban areas where Fujimori had a majority.

Since the voting centers were closed Sunday night, both candidates they have called for calm to wait for the official count to finish.

While Fujimori remains in his home, Castillo He traveled to Lima this Monday from his native Cajamarca region, in the northern Peruvian Andes, where he exercised his right to vote.

The winner of the elections will be decided by a few thousand votes, The same as five years ago, when in 2016 Pedro Pablo Kuczynski prevailed over Keiko Fujimori by just 40,000 votes.

Unlike those elections, where the two options were from the right, these elections brought each other face to face. two radically opposite options.

Source: AFP and EFE

PB