Peru Libre’s candidate for the Andean country’s Presidency, Pedro Castillo, affirmed this Tuesday that according to a “report” from the officials of his party, you already have the “official count” of the votes, and has been “imposed” in the elections, thus signaling itself as winner of the second round of the Peruvian presidential elections.

This was highlighted in a new intervention before his supporters in Lima, in which he also asked the electoral authorities not “sully” the will of the Peruvian people and demanded that his followers “not fall for provocation.”

Likewise, the leftist candidate guaranteed that his future government will be “respectful of democracy and the current Constitution”, as well as a “government with financial and economic stability.”

Pedro Castillo asked the electoral authorities not to “sully” the will of the Peruvian people. AFP photo.

“There are certain tricks such as the rise in the dollar, which will rise a few more points tomorrow, the cost of bread, chicken, and the family basket. It is a lie, what happens is that there is some uncertainty, that the people no longer believe, and that is why I must tell you that I have just had conversations with the national business community where it is showing its support for the people, “he said.

News in development

AFG