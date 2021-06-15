For Balenciaga, new controversies may be on the way. The “stone of scandal” this time is a necklace belonging to the Spring 2022 collection. It is a particular accessory made with zips whose price, however, is really exorbitant!

Balenciaga, brand founded in 1917 by the Spanish designer Cristóbal Balenciaga, back to do talk about oneself. After cooperation which he gave birth to with Gucci, Aria, where they’ve been introduce yourself a series of interesting leaders clothing, shoes is accessories in collaboration with the Florentine Maisonin fact, recently the launch of a jewel really particular.

Sure, someone is looking forward to grab it and finds it original is innovative like many of the signed pieces Balenciaga but it was above all the price. Here’s what it is.

Balenciaga: controversy for the latest jewel

Balenciaga has decided to amaze again all and it did so with the launch of a new “zipper necklace“. It is, as the name suggests, a necklace consisting exclusively of hinges.

You have got it right! For this extravagant accessory, which has already split the public, the brand has decided to join many zips logate with the double b (such as those found on jackets, jeans and other denim garments) and connect them to make a jewel.

The material chosen it’s a League of zinc, magnesium, aluminum and copper and, in fact, it is called “Aged Silver Zamak”. Despite the absence of gold, others precious metals or stones, however, the particular jewel it has a rather price high: if you want to grab it, in fact, you will have to shell out 650 euros!

It will be the closure with the brand Balenciaga to raise the price? Or is it because of the sophisticated design of the piece? Surely it is a exclusive accessory and really a lot original. If you are interested you can find it on official site of the brand!