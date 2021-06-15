Javier Arranz, the spokesperson for the regional infectious diseases committee, said on Tuesday that the Balearic Islands are in a good enough situation to be able to abandon the obligatory wearing of masks outdoors.

On Wednesday, the Inter-Territorial Council for the National Health System will discuss this matter, with the national public health commission due to provide its recommendations.

Various regions have requested that the wearing of masks outdoors should no longer be compulsory. Arranz explained that the Balearics will not be making a specific request but that a decision to remove the obligation “would not pose any problem to us “.

He added that an easing of requirements for wearing a mask is a decision to be taken at national level and that any decision must take into account the situation in all regions. Arranz stressed that “it would not mean we can kiss and hug everyone”. “We are only thinking about removing a restriction. The summer is coming and there is a good deal of mobility, so we must not forget the basic measures for preventing infections.”

“What would concern us now is that not wearing masks outdoors will be confused with not taking other protective measures. It would be one thing to take it off on the street and another for people going into a shop or bar without it. “