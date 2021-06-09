The Wednesday report from the health ministry indicates 36 new positive cases, have fewer than on Tuesday. There are 31 cases in Mallorca, three in Ibiza and two in Minorca. The test rate is 1.43% from 2,517 tests. On Tuesday, the rate was 1.37% from 3,357 tests.

No new deaths have been reported; the total is 841. On hospital wards, there are 14 Covid patients in Mallorca (down two), and there are seven patients in Ibiza (up one). In intensive care, there are no changes in Mallorca (ten patients) or in Minorca (one); in Ibiza there are two patients (down two).

Forty-four more people have recovered, six of whom were in hospital. The number of people being attended to by the health service in the Balearics (active cases) is down three to 565. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 387 people, up one.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate in the Balearics is down from 41.74 to 40.72 and the seven-day rate from 21.51 to 21.25. The 14-day rate in Mallorca is down from 39 to 37.9. The positivity test rate for seven days for the whole of the Balearics is 1.03%; in Mallorca it is 1.39%.

The vaccination program – 641,213 doses have been administered in the Balearics; 507,151 in Mallorca. In the Balearics, 216,360 people have had the full course; in Mallorca 170,561. 45% of the target population have been vaccinated and 21.9% have had the full course.

Municipality new cases over the past seven days –

70: Palma

21: Sa Pobla

17: Manacor

13: Llucmajor

7: Alcudia, Sant Llorenç

6: Capdepera, Son Servera

5: Estellencs

4: Marratxi

3: Muro, Soller

2: Calvia, Felanitx

1: Algaida, Campanet, Campos, Consell, Montuiri, Petra, Pollensa, Santa Margalida, Santanyi