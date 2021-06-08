The Tuesday report from the health ministry indicates 46 new positive cases, 18 more than on Monday. There are 30 cases in Mallorca, 13 in Ibiza and three in Minorca. The test rate is 1.37% from 3,357 tests. On Monday, the rate was 1.07% from 2,616 tests.

One new death has been confirmed, a 66-year-old man passed away in intensive care on Saturday; the total since the start of the pandemic is 841. On hospital wards, Covid patient numbers are as they were on Monday: Mallorca 16, Ibiza six, Minorca zero. In intensive care, Mallorca has ten patients. There are four patients in Ibiza (an increase of one) and one in Minorca.

Thirty-five more people have recovered, two of whom were in hospital. The number of people being attended to by the health service in the Balearics (active cases) is up eleven to 568. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 386 people, down one.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate in the Balearics is up from 41.14 to 41.74 and the seven-day rate from 20.74 to 21.51. The 14-day rate in Mallorca is up from 38.70 to 39. The positivity test rate for seven days for the whole of the Balearics is 1%; in Mallorca it is 1.37%.

As to the vaccination – 629,491 doses have been administered in the Balearics; 497,971 in Mallorca. In the Balearics, 210,221 people have had the full course; in Mallorca 165,831. 44.2% of the target population have been vaccinated and 21.2% have had the full course.

Municipality new cases over the past seven days –

75: Palma

18: Sa Pobla

14: Manacor

12: Llucmajor

8: Sant Llorenç

7: Capdepera, Son Servera

5: Alcudia, Estellencs

4: Marratxi

3: Muro, Soller

2: Calvia, Felanitx

1: Algaida, Andratx, Campanet, Consell, Montuiri, Pollensa, Santa Margalida, Santanyi