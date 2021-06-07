With the health ministry no longer issuing reports over the weekend, Monday’s gives new positive cases of coronavirus for three days – 31 which correspond to Friday’s tests (21 Mallorca, seven Ibiza, three Minorca); 27 to Saturday’s (15 Mallorca, six Ibiza, six Minorca); and 28 to Sunday’s (27 Mallorca and one Ibiza). For the 28, there was a positivity rate of 1.07% based on 2,616 tests.

There are no deaths, and there have been no confirmations of any for more than a fortnight; the total remains 840. On hospital wards in Mallorca, the number of Covid patients is up six to sixteen (compared with the number in Friday’s report). There are six patients in Ibiza, which is no change. There are no patients in Minorca. In intensive care, Mallorca has ten patients (the number was eleven on Friday). There are three patients in Ibiza and one in Minorca.

Eighty-four more people have recovered, five of whom were in hospital. The number of people being attended to by the health service in the Balearics (active cases) is up two to 557. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 387 people, down eight.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate in the Balearics is down from 41.83 to 41.14 and the seven-day rate from 20.91 to 20.74. The 14-day rate in Mallorca is down 40.70 to 38.70. The positivity test rate for seven days for the whole of the Balearics is 0.98%; in Mallorca it is 1.31%.

Vaccination – 618,243 doses have been administered in the Balearics; 488,950 in Mallorca. In the Balearics, 203,868 people have had the full course; in Mallorca 160,971. 43.6% of the target population have been vaccinated and 20.6% have had the full course.

At municipality level and new cases over the past seven days –

80: Palma

19: Sa Pobla

11: Llucmajor

9: Sant Llorenç

7: Manacor, Son Servera

6: Capdepera

5: Estellencs

4: Marratxi, Muro

3: Alcudia

2: Andratx, Calvia, Felanitx, Soller

1: Algaida, Consell, Pollensa, Santa Margalida, Santanyi

Where Estellencs is concerned, it has a very small population – 327 was the 2020 figure. The 14-day incidence is therefore very high (1,529.1); the seven-day rate is the same. There had only been seven previous cases.