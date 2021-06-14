Bakery boom, $ 339.3 billion by 2026

The bakery market (baked goods) is ready to take off according to the trends reported by a research by Market Watch. The projection is $ 339.3 billion in revenue by 2026. A study by the American Bakery Association and published in Food Beverage Insider reports that the US market saw a 62.3% increase in sales with the start of the pandemic. Bread reached about 1.2 billion dollars (growth of 44.3% for crackers and biscuits, muffins and bagels also doing well: + 23.4% in sales).

Not only. An increase in vegan-friendly style bakery products is also expected in the next decade: a trend that in 2020 the 15% growth of all bakery products has seen a strong vegan connotation (according to a survey by Innova Market Insights) .