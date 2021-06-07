Huda Jassim (Baghdad)

Yesterday, the Iraqi Integrity Commission revealed that its investigations had resulted in the issuance of 9 arrest, seizure and recruitment orders against senior officials in the country on charges of administrative and financial corruption.

And the Federal Integrity Commission in Iraq said, in a statement: “The investigative procedures in a number of important files and cases led to the issuance of 9 warrants and arrest warrants and summonses for officials in various governorates of Iraq, including the former head of the Kirkuk Provincial Council, a former parliamentarian and advisor to the Presidency of the Republic. And a member of the Kirkuk Provincial Council, the former president of the Northern Technical University, and the director of the distribution department in the Oil Products Distribution Company in Nineveh Governorate.

According to the authority, the orders included the former general manager of the Rashid Bank branch in Dhi Qar governorate, and the former governor of Babil.

The authority explained that the charges against the officials related to corruption cases in public money.

In addition, an Iraqi security source reported yesterday, the assassination of an officer with the rank of colonel, east of the capital, Baghdad. The source said: “Unidentified gunmen opened fire at an officer with the rank of colonel in the intelligence service, within the Baladiyat area, east of the capital, Baghdad.”

The source indicated that “the accident resulted in the death of the officer on the spot.”