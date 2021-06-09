ofPatrick Freiwah shut down

The population’s trust in the Greens continues to shrink, according to a recent survey. This gives a picture of Merkel’s successor.

Berlin / Munich – A few months before the federal elections, the Union succeeds in gaining voters’ favor with the population despite various quarrels in the Corona crisis. That is the result of the most recent survey as part of the “RTL / ntv trend barometer”.

The week before, the CDU / CSU team managed to take over the top position, and the narrow lead of one percentage point has now become five percentage points: According to this, 27 percent of 2501 respondents allegedly voted for the Christian Democrats, which means an increase of two percent.

Federal election 2021: Union increases in survey – Green trend continues

After the nationwide soaring of the Greens in the voter polls recently ended, the party around Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock lost two percentage points and slipped to 22 percent. The came a few days earlier picture in a poll for the federal election to a similar result. However, the Greens did even worse here:

The SPD and the FDP remain in the bottom of the current survey, with both parties showing the same value as in the previous week (14 percent). It is followed by the AfD with 9 percent and the left with 6 percent. 8 percent would choose one of the other, smaller parties.

For a better overview, a tabular listing of the survey values ​​(source: RTL / ntv- “Trendbarometer”):

Political party Germany-wide survey result CDU / CSU 27 percent Green 22 percent SPD 14 percent FDP 14 percent AfD 9 percent left 6 percent Others 8 percent

The number of non-voters is no less important – because it still represents the second strongest force in Germany: 24 percent of all people surveyed – a total of almost a quarter – are apparently so disenchanted with politics that they did not stand at all in autumn 2021 want to choose.

A key reason for the upswing in the Union could meanwhile be another component of the RTL or ntv survey: The number of respondents who are pessimistic about their economic future has fallen: from 56 percent in the middle of the second corona wave to 45 percent in June 2021. It seems reasonable to assume that financial support and the recent relaxation of the federal government play a role here.

Who will be the Federal Chancellor? The population doubts all three candidates

The latest survey also gathered opinions on the successor to Chancellor Angela Merkel: They show that a large part of the population is apparently dissatisfied with all three candidates for successor: 43 percent of those surveyed would not vote for any of the candidates. (Presumably) due to the hustle and bustle of her beautified resume, Baerbock (Greens) fell by three percentage points to 21 percent – shortly after her appointment, this value was still 32.

Armin Laschet from the CDU has almost caught up, according to the survey, at 20 percent. On the other hand, Olaf Scholz from the SPD has caught up a little, the Social Democrat received 16 percent, an increase of two percent. (PF)

List of rubric lists: © Kay Nietfeld / dpa