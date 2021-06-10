Zoff with the Greens: Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock (Greens) has to face a party congress. The left wing in particular is pushing for a more radical course.

Berlin – Scratches on the image of Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock and bad polls for the party: Despite strong headwinds, Federal Managing Director Michael Kellner has called on his party to stay on course. In the end, it was by no means “everything went smoothly”, he admitted in a conversation with the weekly newspaper “Die Zeit” shortly before the upcoming party congress. But you shouldn’t be discouraged by that. It is now important to act as one.

From Friday, June 11, 2021, the delegates of the Greens will meet for a virtual federal party conference. In addition to the adoption of the election program, Baerbock is to be officially elected as candidate for chancellor. So far it has only been nominated by the federal executive board. The party congress should now be a coronation celebration for the 40-year-old, who could be the first Greens to conquer the Federal Chancellery. However, recently a few missteps and bad surveys caused a bitter mood damper among the Greens. That at the same time many representatives of the want to have a more radical course written into the program on the left wing*, could also cause new displeasure, as reported by Kreiszeitung.de.