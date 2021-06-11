Post-registered special payments, refined résumé, and now in the polls in descent: Green Chancellor candidate advertises fresh confidence in the ARD interview.

Berlin – Green leader Annalena Baerbock was abused hard in the ARD interview “Show your colors”. “Isn’t the candidate for Chancellor a size too big after all?” Asked Tina Hassel – not even a minute and a half had passed.

The reason for Hassel’s questions were Baerbock’s controversial corrections to her résumé. “You are actually considered a perfectionist. Then how can this happen to you? Is it the pressure of the election campaign? ”Hassel speculated. Baerbock looked contrite. Yes, she always wants to do everything correctly and is now annoyed with herself, she looked for words, and then turned to the front: “I have now also taken responsibility for that and said, I have to correct that, and also face the discussion here and advertise to regain trust that may have been lost.

Allegations about Baerbock’s curriculum vitae: “Why do you look great?”

The question of the second ARD interviewer Oliver Köhr – “Why are you doing better than you actually are?” – Baerbock fended off. You have shown important professional stages and their connections in the curriculum vitae on your website “very condensed”, she said on Thursday evening in the program “Show your colors”.

The designated Green Chancellor candidate initially listed the transatlantic foundation German Marshall Fund and the UN refugee agency UNHCR under memberships on her website. The page was later changed, the title is now “Advisory boards, (sponsorship) memberships, regular support” instead of “Memberships”.

“That was obviously very sloppy,” said Baerbock. “Obviously I made a mistake, and I’m very, very sorry, because these moments are actually about other big questions in our country.”

Federal election 2021: Baerbock does not want to hand over the candidacy for chancellor to Habeck

Baerbock made it clear that she did not want to hand over the Greens’ candidacy for chancellor to co-party leader Robert Habeck. She thinks it is important to stand by mistakes and to correct oneself. “Everyone makes mistakes in life.” To hide or withdraw now, “I am not at all”. On Saturday, the party congress is to confirm Baerbock’s nomination and also vote on the top duo Baerbock and Habeck in the same vote.

After Baerbock’s nomination in April, the Greens were temporarily ahead of the Union in polls at 28 percent. In the current ARD Germany trend from infratest dimap the party now stands at 20 percent, the CDU / CSU at 28 percent. In a direct comparison of the three candidates for chancellor, Baerbock was also at times ahead. 28 percent of those surveyed would have chosen her in May if the Chancellor could be directly elected – Baerbock is currently in third place with significant losses of 16 percent behind CDU candidate Armin Laschet and SPD candidate Olaf Scholz.

With a view to the former 28 percent personal approval, Baerbock said: “I was never that holy, everyone makes mistakes.” She paid painfully for this, which you can also see in the surveys. (dpa / frs)