Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had a bad time this Friday by being insulted by passengers on a commercial airplane to which he got on to greet at the Vitoria Airport, in the southeast of the country.

“Get out Bolsonaro” and “get out genocidal” were some of the shouts that the passengers launched while the president smiled. The insults were recorded by dozens of passengers who captured the moment with their cell phones and quickly went viral on social networks.

Bolsonaro spent a few seconds on the plane. He entered, greeted, took a photo with a follower who was in the front rows, another with a member of the crew and then came down, with the insults in the background.

The Brazilian president arrived in the capital of the State of Espírito Santo and toured the airport. In the vicinity of the place he was received by a large number of followers.

The president, without a mask like the members of the delegation and their custody, approached the public and greeted the followers.

Chegada from Bolsonaro to Vitória / ES was marked by riots. Young people with a plate in reference to years, nearly 500 thousand deaths from the pandemic were harassed (with words from the bottom line and a plate torn by supporters of the president), apart from attacks on the press. pic.twitter.com/VL0fbjZnK8 – Robson Maia (@robson_smj) June 11, 2021

The Brazilian president shared that moment on his Twitter account. The sequence lasts just a few seconds and the president barely smiles before leaving the plane.