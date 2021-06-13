All is well that ends well, one might say. During the sixth of the 24 laps scheduled at the Detroit Grand Prix, an appointment in the IndyCar 2021 series, the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet team driver was the protagonist of a terrible accident that left everyone in suspense for several minutes.

The accident occurred at Turn 6, with the Swedish driver crashing into the barriers probably due to the accelerator being stuck with the throttle open. Rosenqvist ended up against the rubber protections, but he even moved the concrete ones as well. This certifies the violence of the impact of the McLaren team driver.

Rosenqvist went to great lengths to try to make the impact less violent, but without too much success. He tried to steer to the right (Turn 6 is right-handed) but the speed of his car made no significant trajectory changes.

After the accident, Rosenqvist managed to take off his helmet without anyone’s help. Fortunately, he was always conscious and able to communicate with rescuers. They extracted it from the cockpit of his car and took it to the Medical Center.

Right at the first aid point of the Detroit autodrome, the first assessments were made regarding the state of health of Felix, who was then transported to the city hospital, where an advanced center specializing in traumatology and neurology is located.

The first analyzes made, said IndyCar medical director, Geoffrey Billows, did not reveal injuries dangerous to the life of the pilot, or to the limbs. “The pilot has always remained awake and alert,” he confirmed.

Rosenqvist remained under observation overnight and will be discharged from the hospital this morning. Rosenqvist himself then wrote about his condition via Twitter: “I’m fine, apart from a lot of pain! Thanks to everyone for the messages received and to the IndyCar medical staff, for taking care of me.”

“Too bad, until the accident we had a great race. Congratulations to Marcus Ericsson, who took his first victory in IndyCar. I’m very happy for you, friend!”.

The Arrow McLaren SP team added: “The first tests carried out at the Detroit hospital did not reveal injuries that were life-threatening to the driver, nor to the limbs. Felix is ​​awake and alert and will be observed during the night, and then. be subsequently discharged “.

For the record, Marcus Ericsson took his first career victory in IndyCar in Detroit, taking advantage of a breakdown on Will Power’s car, the race leader until then. Power was braked by a problem with the control unit, which prevented his car from starting from the last pit.

Marcus Ericsson is thus back to victory after 8 years. His last success dates back to 2013, when he was engaged in GP2 and won at the Nurburgring.