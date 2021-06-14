Summer day on the quay of the Amsterdam Amstel.

Girl 1: “All those swimming people, I really don’t jump in, so dirty with all those bacteria.”

Some dripping boys arrive and girl 1 jumps up and gives them all two kisses.

Girl 2: “Well Juul, in terms of bacteria you might as well go into that Amstel.”

