Summer day on the quay of the Amsterdam Amstel.
Girl 1: “All those swimming people, I really don’t jump in, so dirty with all those bacteria.”
Some dripping boys arrive and girl 1 jumps up and gives them all two kisses.
Girl 2: “Well Juul, in terms of bacteria you might as well go into that Amstel.”
Readers are the authors of this section. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Send to ik@nrc.nl
A version of this article also appeared in NRC in the morning of June 14, 2021
