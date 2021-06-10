Take on hordes of the undead in new from the authors of Left 4 Dead.

Although in the next few days we will have the opportunity to see in detail Back 4 Blood at E3 2021, the new action game from the creators of Left 4 Dead has been seen at the Summer Game Fest with a new cinematic trailer that included scenes from the own game, plus a date for the start of its open beta testing phase.

On August 12 we can test the open beta of Back 4 Blood“Summer just got bloody! See you at the OPEN BETA, August 12! “, Warner Bros has written on social networks, sharing the same message given by the new Back 4 Blood trailer. This video combines cinematic scenes with intense game sequences that show the enormous number of zombies that we will have to kill in company of other players.

In addition to the undead, as in Left 4 Dead, there are also monstrous creatures with special abilities that will complicate the survival of the game’s protagonists. It was precisely them that the team of Turtle rock just a few weeks ago, showing the survivors and special zombies of Back 4 Blood on video.

The trailer concludes with a colossal enemy, who appears to be something of a final boss. Will there be more like him? For now we can confirm that in a few days we will see the PvP of Back 4 Blood in a special event of E3 2021 of which in 3DJuegos we will inform you live. Then we leave you with the live broadcast of the Summer Game Fest where this trailer has been seen, in addition to other long-awaited games such as Elden Ring or Death Stranding for PS5.

