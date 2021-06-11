The Back 4 Blood early access open beta begins 5th August, Warner Bros. has announced.

Turtle Rock Studios’ Left 4 Dead-style co-op zombie shooter runs its early access open beta from 5th to 9th August for those who pre-order. The new trailer is below:

Players can also register at the official website for a chance to get into the early access, but, Warner Bros. warned, registration does not guarantee access “as codes are limited”.

The open beta then continues from 12th to 16th August, available to all players.

Both open beta portions are playable on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, and Xbox One, with full cross-play and cross-gen support.

Warner Bros. said it will show off Back 4 Blood’s PvP at 10pm UK time on Sunday 13th June on the game’s official channels.

Back 4 Blood launches proper on 12th October 2021.