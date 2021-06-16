Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Youtube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

It was in 2018 when it was shown for the first time Babylon’s Fall, a hack and slash developed by the legendary Platinum Games that left more than one intrigued. In that first teaser, the game looked drastically different from what the studio traditionally does, but the classic essence of Platinum manifested itself in late 2019, when we got our first look at the game, and now, during the Square Enix conference in E3 2021.

Visually, the game is based on classic oil paintings, something the studio calls a “brushstroke style” and that gives it a very peculiar vibe, similar to the environments created by FromSoftware. We are eager to try it, especially now that we have new information. Next, we share everything we know about it.

Table of Contents

Babylon’s Fall It is “a hack and slash style MORPG” (yes, it goes with a single M, it is not massive) that can be played in groups of up to 4 friends or by yourself. Its characters, called sentinels, are highly customizable, and its visual style is of “oil brushstroke”, which gives it an aesthetic of medieval painting that differentiates it from other bets of the studio and other developers.

For the art direction, Platinum Games and Square Enix chose artist Kouji Tajima, who has worked on action films such as Terminator: Dark Fate, Venom, Blade Runner 2049 and the series Fantastic Beasts.

Babylon’s Fall it will be a “cooperative online service game”, with other game modes to be released later at no additional cost. To say that it is an “online service game” means that its model is similar to that of Fortnite, where there are regular updates that keep it fresh for a long time. According to Square Enix, these updates will add moves that you can equip as abilities to experience the game in different ways.

From what we could see, our hypothesis is confirmed that the objective will be to break through the “Tower of Babylon”, in a cooperative online experience for 4 players, with a game style very similar to the other hack and slash Platinum.

According to Kenji Saito, director of Babylon’s Fall —And also of Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance-: “Each floor of the tower is an individual location, and with a powerful boss at the end. You get new equipment by defeating enemies or by gathering materials to make them. You can also combine them to improve and customize your characters.”

Online hack and slash action for up to 4 players

In a press release, Square Enix explained that players can bring one weapon in each hand, and 2 more tied to the back, allowing up to 4 to be loaded. The gadget you use to tie weaponry to your character’s back it is key to both the story and the gameplay.

Unfortunately, there is no release date yet, however, the director acknowledged that it has been a long time since the game was announced and that fans are eager to try it out, so it is now possible to sign up for a closed beta for PC via Steam, which will launch in July. We do not rule out the possibility that there will be Betas for the PS4 and PS5 versions in the future. Note that a Square Enix account is required to sign up for the Beta, so it’s worth creating one.

The game will be available for PC via Steam, as well as for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

You can now sign up for a closed beta

And you, what impression do you have of Babylon’s Fall? Leave us your opinion in the comments and stay tuned for more news about this and other games here at LEVEL UP.