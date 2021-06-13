Platinum Games’ long-awaited Square Enix title Babylon’s Fall is now coming to PS5 as well as PS4 and PC. This was announced during Square Enix’s E3 showcase this evening.

The game’s also going live-service. The publisher treated audiences to a fairly brief trailer, featuring in-game footage of a frantic 3D action game with lots of armor and magical lightning and some decent operational music. A follow-up developer interview revealed a game in which teams of players enjoy hack-and-slash combat and explore dungeons in groups of four. These dungeons are located on different floors of a giant tower, and end with a boss.

Regular updates will allow for new moves that can be equipped as skills. There’s a focus on character customization and crafting, and a massive emphasis on builds, due to a “Gideon coffin” the characters wear that allows them to equip two additional weapons alongside the weapons they hold in their hands, and, I think, swing them about independently, to the Astral Chain. The game will ship with five weapon types, and there will be a website that allows players to tweak their builds while they’re away from the game.

There’s plenty more – including a look at the art style and music – in the video below.