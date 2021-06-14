The announcement of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has also created division.

The conference of Square enix at E3 2021 it had lights and shadows, and has been highly criticized by a sector of the community. The fans of the Japanese developer expected more and blamed it for a lack of news and a lot of time dedicated to Guardians of the Galaxy. Yes, what less likedJudging by the reaction of the players, it’s Babylon’s Fall.

Babylon’s Fall is primarily criticized for being a game as a serviceAs we can see in the official YouTube video, the scale of “I like” and “I do not like” is clearly tilted towards this last option. At the time of writing, 3,200 people have indicated that they don’t like the trailer, out of 640 that they do. More than 80% of the players who have left their opinion have shown their discontent with the new video game for PS4, PS5 and PC.

Square Enix fan reviews and PlatinumGames they are varied. For example, they regret that the game is betting on being a game as a service, and more after the bad experience that the Japanese company has had with Marvel’s Avengers. Apparently, he has not liked the technical and artistic aspect of the video game. Undoubtedly, the reception of the news of the game has not convinced.

The worst thing is that Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin it has also not been received with much pleasure. The Team Ninja title that introduces the Final Fantasy saga into the action RPG genre with hack and slash touches has also been criticized by a sector of the franchise’s fans. In this case there is more division, and we see in the YouTube video that, more or less, half the people have liked it and the other half have not. Above all the game is criticized at a technical level.

We’ll see what happens when these two video games are released, but the start of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin it has not been very encouraging: the game has a demo on PS5 that, so far, does not work. We hope Square Enix will fix soon and we can prove it. If you want to know everything that was presented at his E3 2021 conference, we have compiled all the announcements.

