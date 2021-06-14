We finally see Babylon’s Fall in action at E3 2021. The new from PlatinumGames has been shown in a trailer with gameplay scenes that has revealed the big surprise: it is a game as a service with cooperative for four players. Does it convince you? In these impressions we tell you about what’s new from the authors of Bayonetta and Nier: Automata.

Shown during E3’s Square Enix Presents, Babylon’s Fall reappeared after almost two years of silence pretty tough for fans of Nier: Automata or Bayonetta. I wanted to know what the creatives of PlatinumGames were up to and the truth is that they have not left anyone indifferent. Away from the idea it originally conveyed, where it seemed like an epic single-player action adventure, it was quite a surprise to discover that Babylon’s Fall will be a play as a service in which we will have to overcome different dungeons in a cooperative experience for up to four players.

With a graphic aspect that has attracted the attention of many due to a commitment to ocher tones in its lighting, the truth is that still work left ahead in that facet so that Babylon’s Fall of its best level for its future launch in 2022. Square Enix has pointed out that aspects such as the equipment customization They will be fundamental during the progress of the adventure, being a vital part of its playable structure. In addition, the distributor and developer agree that the title is progressing smoothly.

Babylon’s Fall will have a closed beta in the future so that we can try it, and the truth is that we want to know how the experience feels hack and slash brand of the house in a title of these characteristics. What did you think of it? Is it what you expected? These are our impressions after its presentation at E3 2021.

5 things you should know about Babylon’s Fall Play as a service with cooperative for 4. Coming in 2022 to PC, PS4 and PS5, and will have a closed beta.

Inspired by the combat system of Nier: Automata.

Babylon’s Fall is a hack and slash set in a medieval fantasy world.

The hallmarks of PlatinumGames will be very present with a wide variety of equipment, enemies, combos, perfect dodges that slow down time and challenging final bosses.

The scenarios will be destructible and there will be a certain exploration component.

