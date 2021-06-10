Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov assessed the length of the potential war between Russia and Ukraine. According to him, the administration headed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, like his predecessor Petro Poroshenko, is “pushing” this topic. The politician’s words lead RIA News…

“Let’s think soberly how long such a war would last if it really were real and the Russian armed forces took a real part in it. Two days, three, a week. Probably not more, ”the ex-prime minister said.

Azarov stressed that the Ukrainian authorities are exploiting the theme of “Russian aggression” to justify the economic problems in the country. According to him, the government has included a military fee in the draft budget until 2024, therefore, statements about a possible war will continue in the future.

Earlier, the former Prime Minister of Ukraine said that the current authorities of the republic have not been able to return its economy to the 1990 level, despite attempts to carry out reforms and restore the industry. The politician explained that this situation was caused by the suspension of industrial production, in particular, aircraft and steel enterprises.