Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not tell his American colleague Joe Biden anything new except nonsense. This was announced on June 7 by the former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov.

In his opinion, the head of the White House has already received the necessary information from the State Department and leading experts on Ukrainian problems. As Azarov added in a conversation NSN, It makes no sense for Biden to meet with Zelensky. In addition, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and his deputy Victoria Nuland were recently in Kiev.

For this reason, Zelensky can only speak about Nord Stream 2, the former prime minister of Ukraine stressed.

“And therefore I do not imagine that Zelensky could add something new except for the nonsense that he managed to say over the past few days regarding Nord Stream 2, Germany, France, its support by the United States,”

Azarov is sure that Biden will not receive any statements about Ukraine before the Russian-American summit in Geneva. Kiev and Washington owe nothing to each other, and attempts to organize meetings between Zelensky and Biden look stupid, he concluded.

As noted “Gazeta.ru“, June 7, the presidents of Ukraine and the United States Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden will hold a telephone conversation. The politicians will discuss the situation on the eastern border of Ukraine, as well as relations between Kiev and Moscow.

On the morning of the same day, it became known that the US administration had changed its mind about inviting Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy to a meeting with Biden, which could have taken place before the summit of US President and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

Zelensky himself announced his readiness to meet with the US President ahead of the Russian-American summit in Geneva.