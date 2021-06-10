Axiom Verge 2, the highly anticipated sequel to developer Thomas Happ’s acclaimed retro-styled Metroid-a-like, is coming to PS4 and PlayStation 5 alongside the previously announced Switch and Epic Games Store versions.

The original Axiom Verge, if you’re unfamiliar, launched back in 2015, earning plenty of praise for its elegant blend of familiar nostalgia-tweaking Metroid staples and thrilling new twists.

Axiom Verge 2, which sends players on a quest to “discover the origins of the Axiom Verge universe, expands on its celebrated predecessor in a multitude of ways. There’s an entirely new world, for instance, as well as new enemies, and a new protagonist.

Axiom Verge 2 – Announcement Trailer.

Indra, as she’s known, is a melee-based character (providing contrast to her gun-wielding forebear) who comes armed with a range of hacking-based abilities, enabling players to approach the world in different ways, even entirely skipping bosses if they so choose.

Axiom Verge 2 is still without a final release date – Happ recently made the decision to delay the game for a second time, pushing it back to “Q3” this year – but PlayStation owners will doubtless be thrilled to learn they’ll be able to get stuck into its action alongside Switch and PC players when launch time comes.