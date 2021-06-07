The governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, gave details of the agreement to buy 10 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine created by a laboratory in India and accused the leaders of Juntos por el Cambio de celebrate before each obstacle in the negotiations.

“They always relate the game to the side of the virus and if a goal is scored they say: ‘They should make two,'” he said.

The Buenos Aires president described this position of some opposition leaders as “absurd” and pointed to the political use of criticism of the Executive’s negotiations.

“Some media and the political opposition They seem to enjoy showing that every difficulty in getting vaccinations, which is a worldwide fact, is actually a government problem, “he complained in a dialogue with Radio Diez.

The Buenos Aires president also highlighted the good results produced by the strict restrictions imposed by President Alberto Fernández.

“The result is that fewer people die, we have lower fatality than 1.5 and in some countries it reached 6 or 7 when the virus is out of control and there is no attention capacity, “he said.

At this point, he also questioned the opposition for “raising the cry” when tough lockdown measures were imposed. But he insisted on emphasizing that “the upward trajectory stopped” cases, which went from 12,000 to 9,550 infections on a weekly average.

However, despite the fact that the numbers reflect that it was possible to go down “slowly”, he warned that “if necessary, measures will be taken again, because unfortunately the counterpart is the overflow of the health system, or even without reaching that, tens of thousands of infected and dead “.

“One to defend the measures of care may be unconscious regarding the consequences, but it is difficult, painful and very expensive what to do. Everything that has to be done, but it is done to defend a greater good: health and life, “he sentenced.

Indian vaccine

Days ago, the Province signed an agreement to buy 10 million doses of the Covaxin vaccine, with the company Bharat Biotech, which is extendable to 5 million more.

“Forever the contract is conditioned to the situationOn the one hand, the vaccine is not approved in Argentina, because every time a contract is signed it does not have ANMAT approval, this also happened with Gamaleia, “the governor explained.

At the same time, he announced that the laboratory had already delivered documentation in Argentina to advance the approval process. However, he argued that dose provision is tied to “export limits” from India.

Finally, Kicillof said that so far in the Province they have inoculated 4,330,000 people with the first dose and remarked that it is close to the estimate that they had marked of reaching 6 million among people at risk and essential personnel.

AFG